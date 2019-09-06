UK House of Lords approves Brexit delay bill

LONDON, September 6. /TASS/. The UK House of Lords has approved the bill that forces the British government to ask Brussels to delay the official date of the UK’s exit from the European Union in order to avoid no-deal Brexit. The session was transmitted by the UK Parliament’s channel.

The bill passed through the House of Lords without any amendments, which means that it does not have to go back to the House of Commons, where it was developed and approved by the opposition.

The bill requires approval from Queen Elizabeth II. The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands firmly against this initiative; however, the government already stated that it would not impede the approval of the bill.

The UK was set to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, two years after its official notice on leaving the union. However, members of the UK House of Commons have vetoed the bill on Brexit terms approved by Brussels and former PM Theresa May’s government three times in a row. As a result, the EU agreed to move the Brexit date to October 31, and May was forced to resign.