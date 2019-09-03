Senior Russian diplomat, Iraqi security adviser discuss situation in Iraq, Syria

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iraqi national security adviser Faleh al-Fayyad pointed to the need for concerted efforts aimed at maintaining security and stability in the Middle East at a meeting on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"In the course of a thorough exchange of views on pressing issues related to the Middle East with an emphasis on the situation in Iraq and neighboring Syria, the parties emphasized the need for further concerted efforts aimed at maintaining security and stability in the region and countering international terrorism, specifically, ISIS (former name of the Islamic State terror group, outlawed in Russia - TASS) and other extremist organizations," the ministry said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow "had reaffirmed its support for friendly Iraq’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Al-Fayyad, who is paying a working visit to Russia, earlier met with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev.