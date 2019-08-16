Syrian missile defense forces repel rocket attack at military facilities in Hama — SANA

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. Syrian missile defense forces have repelled a rocket attack at military facilities in the city of Masyaf in Hama province late Thursday, a military source told SANA news agency.

According to the source, Syrian missile defense forces struck a rocket that was launched from the airspace of neighboring Lebanon.

Earlier reports said that powerful explosions were heard throughout the city of Masyaf.

On July 22, Al Ekhbariya TV channel reported that Syrian missile defense forces repelled rocket strikes at Masyaf. However, later reports indicated that mortar shellings were mistakenly identified as rocket strikes.