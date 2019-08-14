A state of emergency was declared in the densely-wooded Greek island of Evia east of Athens, after a blaze broke out there. Evia is the second-largest Greek island in area and population, after Crete. The disaster prompted the evacuation of villages. Wildfires on the Island of Evia has left the Greek capital clouded in smoke.
Wildfire raging across Greece's Evia Island
A huge forest fire prompted evacuation of villages on Greece's Evia island
A fireman trying to put out a forest fire in Makrimalli village, on the island of Evia, northeast of Athens© AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis
Hundreds of firefighters battled wildfires in Greece, with the largest burning through a thickly forested nature reserve on the island of Evia north of Athens where four villages and a monastery were evacuated© Dimitris Kapadais/InTime News via AP
A firefighter battles a forest fire near the village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece© EPA-EFE/KOSTAS TSIRONIS
Evia is the second-largest Greek island in area and population, after Crete© EPA-EFE/WASSILIS ASWESTOPOULOS
Flames rising from a forest fire at Psachna village on the island of Evia© AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis
An airplane dropping water over a wildfire near Halkida town on the Greek island of Evia© AP Photo/Michael Varaklas
Wildfires on island of Evia has left the Greek capital blanketed in smoke© AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis
Smoke rising from a burned forrest after a wildfire in Makrymalli village on the Greek island of Evia© AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis
The trunk of a tree is seen after a wildfire in Kontodespoti village on the island of Evia© AP Photo/Michael Varaklas
Burned cars are seen after a wildfire in Makrymalli village on the island of Evia© AP Photo/Michael Varaklas
Residents on the roof of a house threatened by a forest fire at Makrimalli village, on the island of Evia, Greece© AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis
Burnt car is seen near Makrimallis Monastery in Evia, Greece© EPA-EFE/Wassilis Aswestopoulos
