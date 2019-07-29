Russian Foreign Ministry warns Russians about possible unrest in France on August 3

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has issued a warning in view of possible unrest in Paris on August 3, which can be sparked by another protest rally of the yellow vests. The ministry’s Crisis Management Center published the warning on Monday.

"On August 3 at 9:00 [10:00 Moscow time], a rally of the yellow vest movement [is scheduled] in Paris, on the Champs-Elysees. Heightened security, road blockage, street unrest is possible," the center’s Twitter post reads.

The protest rallies in France began on November 17, 2018. Initially, they were held to oppose the increasing fuel prices. Therefore, drivers’ high-visibility vests were chosen as the symbol of the movement. The first rally saw 282,000 people gathering to protest. The rallies have been taking place at weekends since early January 2019.