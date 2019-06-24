Trump announces sanctions against Iran’s leader Ali Khamenei, media reports say

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had signed an executive order to introduce new tighter sanctions against Iran. The restrictive measures are imposed, among others, on the spiritual Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Trump said today’s measure ensues "the hostile conduct of the [Iranian] regime" in the last few weeks, including the downing of the US drone. At the same time, the American leader said that the sanctions would have been imposed regardless.