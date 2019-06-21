Lukashenko says Putin plans to attend closing ceremony of 2019 European Games in Minsk

MINSK, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to attend the closing ceremony of the 2019 European Games, which kick off tonight in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday.

"He [President Putin] planned to attend the closing ceremony of the Games," Lukashenko said at his meeting in Minsk with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The Belarusian president also proposed the Russian prime minister to discuss "issues regarding integration as well as other topics."

The 2019 European Games are held in Minsk, Belarus, between June 21 and 30, bringing together over 3,600 athletes from 50 countries. A total of 199 sets of medals in 15 different sports are up for grabs during the 2019 European Games.

The Russian team of athletes in Minsk includes more than 220 athletes. At the previous European Games, hosted by Azerbaijan’s Baku in 2015, the Russian national team won 164 medals (79 gold, 40 silver and 45 bronze).