Kiev conditions for lifting Donbass blockade ‘height of hypocrisy’ — LPR

LUGANSK, June 19. /TASS/. The statement by Ukrainian Envoy to the Contact Group Leonid Kuchma on the conditions for the lifting of the Donbass blockade are "the height of insolence and hypocrisy" Chairman of the People’s Council of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic Denis Miroshnichenko stated on Wednesday.

"The statement by Leonid Kuchma on the conditions for the lifting of the Donbass blockade is the height of insolence and hypocrisy. It is absolutely unclear how a representative of the system that attempted to smother the republic with sanctions, attacks and blockades can say this so calmly and in public," the Luganskinformcenter agency quoted him as saying.

On June 19, a session of the Contact Group for the settlement in eastern Ukraine has taken place in Minsk. The next meeting of the Contact Group is set for July 2.

On the outcomes of the session, Leonid Kuchma stated that Ukraine could reconsider its decision to introduce trade limitations in Donbass only after "Ukrainian assets return to the Ukrainian legal field.".