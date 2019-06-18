Israeli PM lauds upcoming meeting of Russian, US, Israeli security chiefs as historic

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lauded the upcoming meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Advisor John Bolton and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, planned for June 24-25 in Jerusalem, as "unprecedented and historic".

"Early next week, an unprecedented and historic meeting of Russian, US and Israeli national security advisors will take place in Jerusalem. These talks are very important to ensuring stability in the Middle East in turbulent times," the Israeli PM’s press service quoted him as saying. "This trilateral meeting of two superpowers in Israel is of some importance, it reaffirms the international status of the State of Israel," Netanyahu added.

Earlier, the Russian Security Council informed that a trilateral meeting between Patrushev, Bolton and Ben-Shabbat would take place in Jerusalem on June 24-25. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the meeting would be dedicated to the crisis regulation in Syria and the situation in the Middle East.