Brent oil price falls below $80 per barrel first time since December 21

MOSCOW, January 4. /TASS/. The price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil with March delivery fell below $80 per barrel for the first time since December 21, 2022, on London’s ICE.

According to the exchange at 13:50 Moscow time, the price of Brent oil fell by 2.64% to $79.93 per barrel.

By 13:54 Moscow time, Brent reached $80.02 per barrel (-2.53%). Meanwhile,

By 14:05 Moscow time, the price of Brent was at $80.14 per barrel (-2.39%). At the same time, WTI crude oil futures with February delivery fell by 2.35% to $75.12 per barrel.