FIFA appoints two women as lead referees for World Cup’s round three

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Katia Garcia of Mexico and Tori Penso of the United States have been chosen as lead references for round three matches of the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, the organization’s press service said.

Penso will officiate the Germany-Ecuador game, which is to begin at 8:00 p.m. GMT on June 25. It will be her second match as a World Cup lead referee, following the round two game between the Czech Republic and the Republic of South Africa. She will become the first woman to officiate two games of a World Cup.

Katia Garcia will be in charge on the pitch during the game between the teams of Tunisia and the Netherlands, to be held in the early hours of June 26.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.