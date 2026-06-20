Brazil defeats Haiti 3:0 in FIFA World Cup match

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. Brazil defeated Haiti 3:0 in round 1 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage in Philadelphia.

The goals were scored by Matheus Cunha on the 23rd and 36th minutes and Vinicius Junior (45+3).

With four points, Brazil now leads in Group C, followed by Morocco (4 points), Scotland (3 points) and Haiti (0).

In their final game, Haiti will face Morocco, and Brazil will take on Scotland in the early hours of June 26.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The matches are staged in 16 cities across the three countries. This is the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.