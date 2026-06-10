Anti-doping measures still priority in Russian track and field athletics — RusAF chief

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Compliance with anti-doping regulations and requirements remains a priority for the All-Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), Pyot Fradkov, chairman of RusAF, said on Wednesday.

"The key priority is the strict compliance with all anti-doping requirements and ethical standards in sports," Fradkov said, speaking at a session of the State Duma (the Russian parliament’s lower house) Committee on Physical Culture and Sports.

"We plan to introduce a code of athletics ethics stipulating unified standards, to set up a relevant commission and launch RusAF’s hotline that would receive via its secured channel anonymous calls regarding anti-doping rule violations," he continued.

"We also plan to introduce a scale that measures the anti-doping rating, to come up with motivation and responsibility mechanisms, ensure regular reporting that stems from a comprehensive system of anti-doping education and training, as well as to introduce certification and periodic enhanced training of anti-doping experts," Fradkov added.

Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev stated in late March that the Council of World Athletics has lifted all previously imposed doping-related sanctions on the All-Russia Athletics Federation.

World Athletics suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015 following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. In December 2015, a Taskforce group led by Norwegian expert Rune Andersen was set up and for almost eight years it monitored the implementation of the RusAF’s reinstatement requirements. RusAF’s suspension was extended on more than 15 occasions, and only in March 2023 did World Athletics reinstate the federation’s membership.