Gymnast Ilteryakova takes third place in European Championships in ball exercises

VARNA /Bulgaria/, May 31. /TASS/. Russian Sofia Ilteriakova took third place in the individual ball final at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, which is taking place in Bulgaria.

Ilteriakova earned 28.850 points for her performance. Germany’s Daria Varfolomeyeva placed first (29.550), while Bulgaria’s Stiliana Nikolova placed second (29.550).

Ilteriakova won her second medal in the individual competition, having previously won the hoop event. Overall, the Russian team has won two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

The European Championships taking place in Varna from May 27 to 31 are the first major international competition for Russian gymnasts after a five-year pause where they are competing under the flag of their country.