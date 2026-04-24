Russian Sports Ministry backs decrease in foreign football players’ quota — minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry has signed a draft a law regulating a number of foreign footballers allowed to be rostered with the country’s top football league clubs, which represent the Russian Premier League (RPL), Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said on Friday.

Under previous regulations, RPL clubs were allowed to roster 13 foreign players and field eight legionnaires on the pitch during matches.

"At today’s meeting with the managing authorities of the Russian Premier League clubs, I signed an order to change the limit on foreign players," Degtyarev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Starting next season, there can be no more than 12 foreigners in the RPL team's roster and no more than seven [players] on the field," he added.

Russia’s football ban

The world’s governing football body, FIFA, announced on February 28, 2022, that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from participating in FIFA tournaments.

In turn, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made a similar decision regarding the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as grounds for their respective bans on Russian teams’ participation in competitions.