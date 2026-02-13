Norway's Klaebo enters Olympics cross-country history with 8th career gold in Italy

TESERO /Italy/. February 13. /TASS/. Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo is now an eight-time Olympic champion after racing to the gold on Friday in the 10-km men’s cross-country skiing event Interval Start Free.

The 29-year-old Norwegian clocked the distance in 20 minutes 36.2 seconds to win the gold. Mathis Desloges from France crossed the finish line 4.9 seconds behind Klaebo to win the silver while another Norwegian athlete, Einar Hedegart, took home the bronze finishing 14 seconds behind his gold-medal-winning compatriot.

With the win, Klaebo equaled the record for most gold medals by a cross-country skier in Winter Olympics history belonging to his countryman Ole Einar Bjorndalen (also an eight-time Olympic champion). Norway’s Marit Bjorgen is the most decorated Olympian in women’s cross-country skiing with eight golds.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.