Russia’s Korostelyov takes 15th place in 10-km cross country skiing event at Olympics

TESERO /Italy/. February 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Savely Korostelyov finished in 15th place on Friday in the 10-km men’s cross-country skiing event Interval Start Free at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

The Russian skier, who is competing at the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral status (AIN), completed the distance in 21 minutes 42.3 seconds.

Norway’s Johannes Klaebo clocked the distance in 20 minutes 36.2 seconds to win the gold. Mathis Desloges from France crossed the finish line 4.9 seconds behind Klaebo to win the silver while another Norwegian athlete, Einar Hedegart, took home the bronze finishing 14 seconds behind his gold-medal-winning compatriot.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.

Norway currently tops the Overall Medals Standings at the 2026 Winter Games with 16 (eight gold, two silver and six bronze), followed by host Italy (six golds, three silver and nine bronze) and the United States in the 3rd place (4-7-3).