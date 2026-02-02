Russia’s Andreeva holds firm at 7th in newly-released WTA Rankings

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva remained in 7th place in the new WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Rankings list published on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Russian teen prodigy was bounced from the 4th-round of this year’s first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, by Elina Svitolina from Ukraine 2-6; 4-6. Andreeva, who is playing under a neutral status at international tournaments currently boasts 4,731 points in the updated WTA Rankings.

Kazakhstan’s Elina Rybakina notably moved from 5th to 3rd in the newest rankings. On Saturday, she won the 2026 Australian Open in a back-and-forth final against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4; 4-6; 6-4.

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 10,990 points); 2nd Iga Swiatek (Poland; 7,978 points); 3rd Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan; 7,610 points); 4th Amanda Anisimova (the United States; 6,680 points); 5th Coco Gauff (the United States; 6,423 points); 6th Jessica Pegula (the United States; 6,103 points); 7th Mirra Andreeva (a Russian player competing under a neutral status; 4,731 points); 8th Jasmine Paolini (Italy; 4,267 points); 9th Belinda Bencic (Switzerland; 3,342 points) and 10th Elina Svitolina (Ukraine, 3,205 points).

Andreeva, 18, is a four-time WTA champion. She is currently Russia's top-ranked female player at 7th place in the WTA Rankings. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

The 2026 Australian Open tournament was played on hard courts at Melbourne Park between January 18 and February 1 and offered a purse of some $75 million in prize money up for grabs. The season’s first Grand Slam, this year marked the 114th edition of the tournament.

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Kazakhstan’s Rybakina were this year's men's and women's champions respectively.

All tennis players representing Russia and Belarus are allowed to play internationally since 2022 under the neutral status without any indications of their national belonging including the national flag, anthem and other national symbols.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.