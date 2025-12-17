Games of Future opening ceremony held in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, December 17. /TASS/. The opening ceremony for the international sports tournament the Games of the Future took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, TASS correspondent on site said.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished guests including UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Russian International Olympic University Rene Fasel, President of the VTB United League Sergey Kushchenko, Portuguese former professional footballer Luis Figo, and others.

Competitions are scheduled from December 18 to 23 across 11 disciplines, such as phygital football, phygital basketball, phygital martial arts, phygital shooters, phygital dance, drone racing, and robot battles. A total of 141 teams, comprising approximately 500 athletes from more than 30 countries, will take part in the Games of the Future.

The inaugural Games of the Future were held in 2024 in Kazan.