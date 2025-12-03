Norway ready to issue entry visas to Russian athletes for FIS-sponsored tournaments

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian athletes will be able to submit applications for Norwegian visas to participate in the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) tournaments hosted by Norway, the Norwegian Immigration Department (UDI) said in a statement to NRK television channel on Wednesday.

"As a rule, Russian citizens are not issued guest visas to Norway if the trip is planned for tourist or other unnecessary purposes," the statement reads.

"However, one of the purposes that grants an opportunity for issuing a visa is the participation of professional athletes and their accompanying staff in sports events in Norway," the statement added.

The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on December 2 to allow Russian athletes to participate in FIS-sponsored tournaments as neutrals.

Norway is scheduled to host 10 FIS-sponsored events in the 2025/26 season. In May 2024, the Norwegian government cancelled the issuance of visas to Russian nationals for tourist and other "insufficient" purposes.