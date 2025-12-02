FIS recognizes CAS decision on Russia’s participation in int’l tournaments — statement

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has acknowledged a decision of the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding the neutral-status participation of Russian athletes in international tournaments, the FIS press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the CAS granted Russia’s appeal to strike down a previous ruling by the FIS barring Russian national athletes from federation-sponsored international tournaments. The court also upheld an appeal by Russian Paralympians against their ban in tournaments sponsored by FIS and cleared them to compete internationally flying the colors of the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem.

"FIS has acknowledged the CAS decision. All affected athletes who are eligible to request for AIN [Individual Neutral Athlete] status · in conformance with the FIS Individual Neutral Athlete Policy · should do so by sending an email," the statement from FIS reads.

"Athletes may only participate in competitions in the FIS Calendar in an individual and neutral capacity. This means that they cannot participate in competitions which are based on a classification by teams," according to FIS.

"Support personnel must meet the same eligibility criteria as athletes, and only persons holding a high-level medical or technical function which is essential to the participation of Individual Neutral Athletes may be granted accreditation," the statement added.

The FIS Council ruled on October 21 to bar athletes representing Russia and Belarus from international tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Last month, Russia filed an appeal with the CAS to throw out the decision made by the FIS to bar its national athletes from federation-sponsored international tournaments citing a previous ruling of the Swiss-based court’s ruling in regard to Russian lugers and bobsledders.

In early November, the CAS upheld Russia’s appeal against the previously imposed ban by the International Luge Federation (FIL) and ruled to clear Russian lugers and bobsledders for participation in international tournaments.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place on February 6-22, 2026. Russian athletes are allowed to participate in the Olympics under a neutral status and only in individual competitions. The 2026 Winter Paralympic Games will be held in Italy on March 6-15.