Russian skiers back on world stage: what to know about latest CAS ruling

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has granted Russia’s appeal to strike down a previous ruling by the Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) barring Russian national athletes from federation-sponsored international tournaments. The court also upheld an appeal by Russian Paralympians against their ban in tournaments sponsored by FIS and cleared them to compete internationally flying the colors of the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem. TASS has summed up the key details of the court’s ruling.

On FIS ban

On March 1, 2022, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in federation-sponsored tournaments. The decision followed recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) against the background of the aggravation of Russian-Ukrainian relations. The ban was subsequently extended multiple times.

Missed tournaments

Among the tournaments missed by Russian athletes during the ban are the 2023 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Slovenia, the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Norway as well as all stages of the FIS World Cups between March 2022 and November 2025.

Steps towards reinstatement

The FIS Council ruled on October 21 to extend indefinitely the suspension of athletes representing Russia and Belarus from international tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Last month, Russia filed an appeal with the CAS to throw out the FIS ruling. The appeal was submitted by the Russian Ski Association (RSF) and was later backed by the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) and 12 individual athletes.

On December 2, CAS arbitrators found the claims of the Russian side to be justified and legitimate. In line with the International Olympic Committee’s [IOC] decision, they instructed FIS to admit Russian athletes to competitions in Olympic disciplines under neutral status, and to allow athletes in Paralympic disciplines to compete on the same terms as athletes from other countries — namely, under the national flag and with all appropriate national insignia.

On Russia’s return to int’l tournaments

The middle of December is the most probable date for Russia’s comeback to international tournaments. Switzerland’s Davos will host a stage of the 2025 FIS Cross-Country World Cup on December 12-14. Various other countries will also host FIS World Cup stages during this period in ski jumping, freestyle and snowboarding.

Reaction to CAS ruling

Dmitry Dubrovsky, the president of the Russian Ski Jumping and Nordic Combined Federation, believes that the chances of his athletes qualifying for the 2026 Olympic Games are minimal due to the small number of qualifying stages.

Yegor Sorin, the head coach of the Russian national cross country skiing team, said that Russian skiers are training and ready to compete at the World Cup stages, which are qualifying competitions for the Olympic Games.

Denis Tikhomirov, the president of the Russian Snowboard Federation, noted that Russian snowboarders are ready to compete at the Olympic Games if they qualify.