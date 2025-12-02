CAS grants Russian Paralympians right to compete under national flag in FIS events

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld an appeal by Russian Paralympians against their ban in tournaments sponsored by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said on Tuesday.

Due to the restored rights of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), Russian Paralympians now have the right to compete internationally flying the colors of the national flag and to the tune of the country’s anthem.

"This court ruling opens up the opportunity for our athletes to participate in all international competitions, including qualifying events for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2026," Degtyarev, who is also the president of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

The FIS Council ruled on October 21 to bar athletes representing Russia and Belarus from international tournaments, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Last month, Russia filed an appeal with the CAS to throw out the decision made by the FIS to bar its national athletes from federation-sponsored international tournaments citing a previous ruling of the Swiss-based court’s ruling in regard to Russian lugers and bobsledders.

In early November, the CAS upheld Russia’s appeal against the previously imposed ban by the International Luge Federation (FIL) and ruled to clear Russian lugers and bobsledders for participation in international tournaments.