Ukrainian judge Lisova slapped with 12-month ban for intimidating figure skater — ISU

GENEVA, December 1. /TASS/. The Disciplinary Commission of the International Skating Union (ISU) has suspended Ukrainian figure skating judge Alyona Lisova from her professional activities for a one-year period after she intimidated a figure skater, the ISU said in a statement on Monday.

According to the case materials provided in the statement, an unnamed Ukrainian figure skater competing in the "Ice Dance" international competition in 2024 claimed that the athlete was approached by Lisova during a pairs skating event and told that the duo's performance was allegedly terrible, adding that the other judges shared that view.

Lisova further stated that the duo needs to go back to its old coaching staff for any chance at success, otherwise they could forget about competing, because she would "take care of it."

The statement from the ISU Disciplinary Committee reads that Lisova violated one of the ISU Code of Ethics provisions. It ruled that "a suspension of 12 months from participation as a judge and participation in all ISU events and activities is imposed on her."

"The suspension is from 14 January 2025 and ends at 5pm on 13 January 2026," the statement added.

The mentioned-above incident took place in October 2024 during the Budapest Trophy. Ukraine was represented at that event by only one dancing duo, Maria Pinchuk and Nikita Pogorelov. At that time, the pair had switched from their previous coach Galina Churilova to Italian coach Matteo Zanni.