UN adopts resolution on Olympic truce during 2026 Winter Games

UNITED NATIONS, November 19. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly has adopted a resolution calling for an Olympic truce to be introduced during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, a TASS correspondent reported.

The draft resolution, headlined "Building a peaceful and better world through sport and the Olympic ideal," was adopted by a consensus.

"We need to work together to keep sport and politics apart. This means athletes must be able to enter host countries and take part in competitions, not face the threat of being left back at home because they are denied a visa for political motivated reasons," International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said before the vote.

The first provision of the nine-point document urges member states to observe the Olympic Truce throughout the period from the seventh day before the start of the Games until the seventh day following the end of the Paralympic Games, in particular, to ensure the safe passage, access and participation of athletes, officials and all other accredited persons.

Apart from that, the resolution calls upon all member nations to cooperate with the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee in their efforts to use sport as a tool to promote peace, dialogue and reconciliation in areas of conflict during and beyond the period of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Italy’s Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo on February 6-22.