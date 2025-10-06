Russia's Alexandrova reaches second round of tennis tournament in Wuhan

BEIJING, October 6. /TASS/. Russian Yekaterina Alexandrova has defeated Canadian Victoria Mboko in the first round of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Wuhan, China.

The match ended with a score of 6:3, 6:2 in favor of Alexandrova, who is seeded 9th. Mboko was unseeded. In the second round, the Russian will play against the winner of the match between Brit Emma Raducanu and American Ann Li.

Alexandrova, 30, is 11th in the WTA rankings. The athlete has won five tournaments under the auspices of the organization. Her best result at Grand Slam tournaments is reaching the fourth round, which she has done on several occasions – at Wimbledon (2023, 2025), the French Open (2025) and the US Open (2025). In 2021, as a member of the Russian national team, the tennis player won the Billie Jean King Cup.

Mboko, 19, is the 23rd-ranked player in the world. She has won one career WTA singles tournament. Her best result at Grand Slam tournaments is reaching the third round of the French Open (2025).

The tournament is a WTA 1,000 event, played on hard courts. The reigning champion is Belarus’ Arina Sobolenko. The prize fund of the tournament stands at $3.654 million.