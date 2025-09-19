Russian athletes won’t be allowed to participate in 2026 Olympics Opening Ceremony

ROME, September 19. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to participate in the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Olympic Games, but may attend it as spectators, the press service of the International Olympic Committee announced.

"Individual Neutral Athletes will not participate in the parade of delegations (teams) during the Opening Ceremony, but an opportunity will be provided for them to experience the event," the statement read.

A decision on the Neutral Athletes' participation in the closing ceremony will be made by the IOC during the Olympics.

Similar sanctions were imposed on Russian athletes at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Medals won by Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be included in the medal table. They will compete under the same flag and anthem as at the Paris Games. The anthem has no lyrics and was written exclusively for neutral athletes.