Turkey’s Fenerbahce FC fires head coach Mourinho after one season

ISTANBUL, August 29. /TASS/. Turkish football club Fenerbahce has parted ways with Head Coach Jose Mourinho after just one season, Fenerbahce FC’s press office announced in a statement on Friday.

"We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career," the statement reads.

The announcement comes after the Turkish football club was beaten by Portugal’s Benfica FC in the UEFA Champions League playoffs on August 27, losing 1-0 on aggregate and dropping into the UEFA Europa League.

Mourinho, 62, took the reins of Fenerbahce FC in June 2024 after serving as the head coach of Italy’s AS Roma since May 2021. During his tenure, the Portuguese expert led the Italian club to the 2021/2022 UEFA Conference League championship and to the final of the 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League, when his team lost 1-4 on PK's to Spain’s Sevilla FC.

Mourinho joined AS Roma after leaving England’s Tottenham FC at the dawn of 2021.

Before taking over Tottehham FC in 2019, Mourinho headed numerous other European football clubs. Those were: Benfica (2000), Uniao de Leiria (2001-2002), Porto (2002-2004), Chelsea (2004-2007), Inter Milan (2008-2010), Real Madrid (2010-2013), Chelsea (2013-2015) and Manchester United (2016-2018).

In his coaching career, Mourinho is a two-time UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Champions League winner, a UEFA Cup winner, a two-time winner of Portuguese football championships, a two-time champion of the high-tier Italian football tournament and a Spanish football championship winner.

In 2015, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) named Mourinho as the Portuguese Coach of the Century and in 2017 the UEFA listed him among the Top-10 coaches in the history of European football.