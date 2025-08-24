Maria Sharapova inducted to International Tennis Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, August 24. /TASS/. Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place in Newport (Rhode Island, the United States).

Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan from the United States were also inducted.

Serena Williams, which won 23 Grand Slam tournaments, handed over a special prize in honor of being inducted into the Hall of Fame to the Russian tennis player.

Sharapova, which is 38 now, announced the end of her career in 2020. She is also the silver medalist of London Olympics, the winner of the WTA Finals (2004) and the Federation Cup winner as the member of the Russian national team.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame was founded in 1954. Marat Safin (2016) and Evgeny Kafelnikova (2019) were inducted there earlier.