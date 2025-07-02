Netminder Spencer Martin trades NHL for KHL, signs two year deal with CSKA Moscow

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Canadian ice hockey goalkeeper Spencer Martin has signed a contract with CSKA Moscow club in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), the club’s press office announced on Wednesday.

The contract is for two years. The press service did not specify the money involved.

Martin, 30, played for the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes in the 2024/2025 season. Before joining the Hurricanes, he minded the net for the Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets. He won 24 of his 66 starts in the NHL.

The Kontinental Hockey League was founded in Russia in 2008 and currently lists 23 professional ice hockey clubs, namely from Russia, Belarus, China and Kazakhstan.