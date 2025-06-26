Portugal’s Ronaldo signs extension with Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr FC

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Portuguese superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to a contract extension with Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr, the club’s press office reported on Thursday.

Ronaldo, 40, has been with Al Nassr since 2023. The terms of his new contract with the club were unavailable at the moment of publication. His previous contract with the club expires on June 30.

The Portuguese player is regarded as one of the greatest players in the history of football as he packs five Ballon d'Or awards, a record three UEFA Men's Player of the Year Awards, four European Golden Shoes, and was named five times the world's best player by FIFA.

He has won 34 trophies in his career, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues and the UEFA European Championship.

Ronaldo signed a three-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on December 30, 2022 that stipulated a record 200 million Euros per year (over $234,640 million).

The captain of the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo, is also the first male player in the history of football to score 900 goals in official matches.