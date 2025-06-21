Amsterdam court extends pre-trial detention of soccer player Quincy Promes

THE HAGUE, June 21. /TASS/. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal has extended the term of pre-trial detention of former Spartak Moscow and Netherlands national team soccer player Quincy Promes, the court’s press service told TASS.

"The hearing of Quincy Promes has just concluded. His pre-trial detention has been extended. The next pro forma hearing will take place on July 8," the press service said.

TASS previously reported that Promes was extradited from the UAE to the Netherlands. Prior to that, the soccer player was detained at his Dubai residence and transferred to a detention center.