World Boxing to introduce mandatory gender testing for access to competitions

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Boxers will be required to undergo mandatory gender testing to gain access to World Boxing tournaments, the boxing governing body said in a statement, Reuters reported.

World Boxing also said Algeria’s Imane Khelif will not be allowed to compete until she undergoes such a test.

During the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Khelif found herself at the center of a scandal, as she was allowed to compete even after the International Boxing Association announced that the athlete had failed a gender test. The International Olympic Committee, which pulled its recognition from the IBA, rejected the test result, clearing Khelif as a woman by birth.

In February, the IOC granted provisional recognition to World Boxing. In March, the IOC included boxing competitions in the program of the 2028 Olympics. The IOC pulled its recognition from the IBA over financial and governance issues.