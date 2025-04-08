Russia’s Mongush wins gold at 2025 European Wrestling Championship in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, April 8. /TASS/. Russian freestyle wrestler Nachyn Mongush won the gold on Tuesday at the 2025 European Wrestling Championship in the under-57 kilogram weight category.

In the final, Mongush defeated Azamat Tuskaev of Serbia.

Mongush, 25, previously won a silver medal at the 2021 European Wrestling Championship in Warsaw, Poland.

The 2025 European Wrestling Championship is being held in Bratislava, Slovakia from April 7-13. Russian wrestlers compete at the tournament under the flag of the United World Wrestling (UWW) federation.