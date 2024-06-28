All Russian tennis players sign neutrality declarations to participate in Wimbledon

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. TASS/. All Russian and Belarusian tennis players participating in the Championships (commonly known as Wimbledon) have agreed to sign declarations of neutrality, the tournament's press service told TASS.

"Yes, all of the Russian and Belarusian players have signed neutrality declarations to compete at The Championships," the press service said.

Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments held on a grass surface. The main draw matches will be held on July 1-14.

In 2022, Russian and Belarusian tennis players were not allowed to participate in Wimbledon. As a result, the Association of Tennis Professionals and the Women's Tennis Association withdrew rating points from the tournament. In 2023, the organizers of Wimbledon - the Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club - decided to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the tournament as neutral athletes under a number of conditions. In particular, they are prohibited from expressing support for Russia’s special military operation in various forms and from receiving funding from the Russian and Belarusian states and state-run companies.