Russia, China against sports politicization, discrimination based on national affiliation

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russia and China stand together against the politicization of sports and the discriminatory treatment of athletes based on national affiliation, hoping that the global community joins them in this stance, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China said in a joint statement.

"Both sides oppose the politicization of sport and its use as a tool to discriminate against athletes on the grounds of nationality, language, religion, political and other beliefs, racial or social origin," the statement reads.

The document also states that Moscow and Beijing "will keep encouraging the world community to promote equal international sports interaction that meets the spirit and principles of Olympism."

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.