Russia’s Kanikovsky wins gold at 2024 European Judo Championship in Croatia

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Matvey Kanikovsky won gold on Thursday in the men’s under-100 kilograms weight category at the 2024 European Judo Championship, hosted by Croatia’s Zagreb on April 25-28.

The Russian clinched the gold after defeating in the final bout of the championship Georgia’s Ilya Sulamanidze. The bronze medals in the under-100 kilograms weight category went to Italy’s Gennaro Pirelli and Michael Korrel from the Netherlands.

Russia’s judoka Kanikovsky is 22 years old and he is also the bronze medalist of the 2023 European Judo Championship in Montpellier, France, in the under-100 kg weight category.

Judokas from Russia and Belarus are participating in the 2024 European Judo Championship in Croatia under a neutral status.