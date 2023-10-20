UFC 294 tournament organizers ban flags demonstration for fighters – source

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Organizers of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC 294) tournament in Abu Dhabi banned demonstration of flags for athletes, a source told TASS.

UFC President Dana White announced earlier lifting of the ban for fighters to come to the floor with national flags. UFC imposed the complete ban on flags in spring 2022.

"Demonstration of any flags at UFC 294 is prohibited," the source informed.

Another source told TASS that it is highly likely the measure was introduced to prevent potential political conflicts.

The top fight at the UFC 294 will be between Islam Makhachev from Russia and Alexander Volkanovski.