Russia open to modern sports disciplines, including cybersports — Putin

PERM, October 19. /TASS/. Russia maintains sports traditions, but it is also open to new sport disciplines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the 'Russia - a country of sports' forum in Perm.

"Russia understands how important it is to protect the traditions of sports, but, of course, it is open to everything best, new, advanced, to things that enjoy popularity among the youth, including in sports," the head of state said.

According to the president, this is proven by Russia’s idea to hold competitions that unite classic sports and cybersports.

"It is a format, unprecedented for sports, but consonant to the new digital era, which we called 'Games of the Future.' They will begin in Kazan very soon: on February 23 next year," Putin added.

He invited athletes and the youth from various countries to most actively participate in the competition, underscoring that Russia will always remain open to equal partnership and cooperation in sports.

The head of state also noted that this forum will take place again in 2024.