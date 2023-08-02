Italy’s legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon wraps up his soccer career

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Italy’s legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who led his national team to win the 2006 FIFA World Cup and was a 10-time winner of the national Italian football championships, announced on Wednesday his retirement, according to his post on a social network.

"That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together," Buffon announced on his personal account on Instagram (outlawed in Russia as belonging to the Meta corporation, which has been recognized as extremist).

The 45-year-old Italian goalkeeper played 176 matches for his national team becoming the winner of the 2006 FIFA World Cup and also led his squad to win the silver of the 2012 UEFA Euro Cup.