IOC chief says decision on Russians taking part in Paris Games won't be made in October

PARIS, July 26. /TASS/. A decision on the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris will not be made at the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) session in October, IOC President Thomas Bach told reporters.

According to him, the decision "will depend on the further developments."

"We see now international federations applying our conditions, therefore the participation of neutral and individual athletes. We will supervise this, and then we will see whether and how everybody concerned is respecting the letters and the spirit of these conditions and based on the result of this we will at the appropriate time take a decision," Bach pointed out, adding: "This will not be in October."

The IOC session will take place in the Indian city of Mumbai on October 14-17. Bach said earlier that the International Olympic Committee would not send invitations to Russia and Belarus to take part in the Paris Olympics on the set date of July 26.

In March 2023, the IOC issued recommendations that athletes from Russia and Belarus be allowed to compete in international tournaments only as neutrals, provided that they have not made public statements in support of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and are not affiliated with the Russian Armed Forces and national security agencies. A number of international federations are yet to develop criteria for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The Olympic Games in Paris are scheduled to take place between July 26 and August 11, 2024.