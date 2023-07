MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate under a neutral status at the 2023 Asian Games in China this fall, the InsideTheGames sports web portal reported on Saturday.

"Up to 500 athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to compete at this year's re-arranged Asian Games in Hangzhou to help them qualify for next year's Olympics in Paris. It was agreed today," InsideTheGames reported.