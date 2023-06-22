FIFA, UEFA give hopes of Russia’s comeback to global arena — football chief

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Recent statements voiced by representatives of the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) inspire with a hope that Russian football clubs and national teams would be back soon on the international arena, Russia’s top football official said on Thursday.

"I would like to thank representatives of FIFA and UEFA for coming to Russia," President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) said speaking at a news conference following the RFU Executive Committee’s meeting on Thursday in Moscow.

"Their speeches were encouraging. They inspire us with a hope that in the near future decisions can be made to lift restrictions on decisions that ban our teams from participating in international competitions," Dyukov said.

Josef Kliment, an adviser to the head of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on national associations, stated earlier at the RFU conference that the European organization never quit cooperation with the RFU. He also voiced his hope that Russian football clubs and national teams would soon return to the international arena.

FIFA's Development Manager for Europe Heidi Beha also said at the RFU meeting she hoped that the current situation would be soon resolved.

The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) announced on February 28, 2022 that the Russian national team and all professional clubs representing the country were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) made the same decision in regard to the Russian national football team’s participation in UEFA tournaments.

Both FIFA and UEFA cited Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine as being the reason for their decisions.