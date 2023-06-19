Dutch-born Russian footballer Quincy Promes to appeal court sentence on assault charge

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian premier league Spartak Moscow Football Club’s Dutch-born forward Quincy Promes will exercise his right to appeal an Amsterdam court ruling against him, Dmitry Zelenov, the head of Spartak Moscow FC’s press office, said on Monday.

An Amsterdam court on June 19 sentenced Promes in absentia to 18 months behind bars on charges of assaulting his cousin.

"The court’s decision has not taken effect yet and the footballer has time to appeal it," Zelenov told journalists. "We believe that Promes’ defense lawyers will exercise his right" to appeal the verdict.