Beijing’s Diamond Butterfly Open Eurasian Film Award features Russian films at screenings

BEIJING, August 28. /TASS/. The Diamond Butterfly Open Eurasian Film Award being held in Beijing featured Russian films alongside motion pictures from Belarus, Venezuela, China, Serbia, and South Africa, a TASS correspondent reported.

The audience had the opportunity to watch the 2025 Russian romantic drama Two People In One Life and a Dog, directed by Andrey Zaitsev. The film follows the story of an elderly married couple from St. Petersburg who lived through the Great Patriotic War as children.

The program also included the 2024 Belarusian-Russian film The Black Castle, Serbia’s 2024 drama The Forest King, South Africa’s 2025 Old Righteous Blues, China’s 2024 drama Against the Current, and Venezuela’s 2024 biographical film Ali Primera.

The screenings are being held on August 28-30 at the China Film Archive. The Russian Cultural Foundation organized them with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry.