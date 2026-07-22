Moscow Region resident represents Russia at Mrs. Earth in Malaysia

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Lyudmila Sekriy, a 39-year-old mother of four from the Moscow Region, is representing Russia at the Mrs. Earth international beauty pageant 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, a source from the Russian organizers told TASS.

The competition started on July 21, and the final is scheduled for July 25.

"I made my beauty pageant debut relatively recently: in April, I made my first appearance on stage as a model and started participating in shows and events. However, my goal and most important endeavour was Miss Russia World. Just a month after the national competition's finale, I packed my bags and flew to represent Russia in this international competition," Sekriy said.

Lyudmila lives in the city of Vidnoye, in the Moscow Region, and works in the construction business. She is an architect and interior designer by trade. In June, she won the title of Mrs. Russia Earth 2026, gaining the right to represent the country internationally.

She has been married for 13 years and has four children - 13-year-old Sofia, 11-year-old Nikita, 9-year-old Kirill, and 5-year-old Angelina. Last year, her youngest daughter won the title of Little Miss Russia.

This year, 40 women from around the world will take part in the Mrs. Earth beauty pageant. The central theme of the competition is environmental protection. The finalists' traditional national costume outfits have been replaced with dresses made from recycled materials, such as plastic and paper, as a demonstration of the wide range of possibilities for using secondary resources. The swimsuit and evening gown shows remain in their standard format.