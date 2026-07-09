Man plotting attack on Russian officer was to train with foreigners

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. A Russian man, detained in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar on suspicion of plotting a drone attack on a high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry official, said he was supposed to undergo a training program with foreign specialists in Ukraine.

In a video released by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the man says he was recruited by Ukrainian security services in February 2026 and arrived in Moscow via Chisinau and Yerevan.

"A while later, my case officer said the target could be eliminated only using a jam-resistant drone. Therefore, I had to return to Ukraine and undergo additional training with the involvement of foreign specialists," the detainee said.

Before his departure to Ukraine, he was supposed to travel to Krasnodar to receive the explosive charge that was supposed to be installed on that drone.

"And I was detained by FSB officers while I was receiving that explosive device," the detainee said.