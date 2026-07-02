Russia may lose many plants, animals due to global warming — climatologist

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Global warming could lead to the mass extinction of animals and plants over the coming centuries, Head of the Department of Meteorology and Climate at the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, Nikolay Tereshonok told TASS.

Previously, the Russian government approved the National Action Plan for the third stage of Adaptation to Climate Change until 2030. Among other measures, the plan includes efforts to preserve animal, plant and fungal species in Russia that are considered most at risk from climate change.

"Mass extinction of animals and plants is quite possible," the climatologist said, explaining the need for these measures. "If temperatures continue to rise at the same rate, a climate catastrophe over the coming centuries could result in the disappearance of life entirely."

Tereshonok also noted that natural and climate zones are already changing, with southern species replacing northern plants and animals. "The cold season is becoming shorter. The number of wildfires is increasing. The melting of permafrost is already resulting in irreparable consequences for infrastructure, including significant methane emissions, which further intensify global warming," the expert said.