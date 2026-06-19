MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Constant pressure exerted by the Ukrainian armed forces on employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) poses a significant threat to nuclear safety, with potential repercussions across Europe and Ukraine, stated Yevgeniya Yashina, Communications Director of the Zaporozhye NPP, during an interview on TV Channel One.

"When experts, including Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev, say that attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP could impact Russia, Ukraine, and much of Europe, they are primarily highlighting the unacceptable risks posed by any actions that jeopardize the plant’s safe operation. The danger arises not only from potential damage to the plant’s infrastructure but also from the persistent pressure on personnel responsible for maintaining its equipment and ensuring safety," she explained.

Yashina further warned that a disaster at the Zaporozhye NPP could have consequences comparable to those of the Chernobyl disaster.