Creators of Masha and the Bear TV series announce new animation project

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Animaccord, the creator of one of the world’s most popular children’s shows, is set to launch a new animation project, titled Masha and Three Bears, the animation studio announced on its social media.

"The international entertainment company Animaccord is presenting a new animation series inspired by intercultural folklore narratives, titled Masha and Three Bears," the announcement reads.

Apart from Masha herself, the project, a new spin-off in the Masha franchise, will feature three adult bears, each representing a unique approach to parenting. The main character’s appearance is designed to make her popular among today’s children by presenting her as their peer, the creators say.

"Masha and Three Bears is a comedy based on the characters’ behavior that centers on the relationship between a freedom-loving child and three parenting styles, as the three bears’ love and care for the little girl ultimately erase their differences," Animaccord quoted its commercial director Magdalena Veremyuk as saying in the post. According to her, the project also lays the groundwork for partnerships in licensing, retail and brand collaborations. Veremyuk will present the project at Licensing Expo 2026 in Las Vegas.

The expanded cast of characters will also open up more opportunities for promoting consumer goods and location-based entertainment (LBE), the company said. At the same time, Animaccord noted that the new animation series will still be underpinned by diverse child-raising scenarios, warm humor, and emotional storytelling. Set in a forest where three bear brothers live, the new series tells the story of how their mundane life changes with the arrival of Masha, who helps turn them into a true family, while she herself learns from each of them. Animaccord is planning to unveil further details on how the project will be filmed and distributed, as well as its licensing, in the third quarter of 2026.